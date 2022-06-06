W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 346.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 315,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

WPC opened at $82.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

