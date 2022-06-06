Capital World Investors Purchases 16,619 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.17% of AstraZeneca worth $302,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $203.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($129.05) to £111 ($140.44) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($126.52) to £120 ($151.82) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

