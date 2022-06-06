PDT Partners LLC Invests $734,000 in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $9,377,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,875. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RRC opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. TD Securities cut their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

