Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 9.15% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $124,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

NOG stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -54.90%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,360 shares of company stock worth $17,886,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

