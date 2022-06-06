140,611 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 140,611 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amazon com Inc bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,652,616,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,056,770,000. Prysm Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,802,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,088,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 30.19 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is 62.97.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 70.39.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.