Credit Suisse AG Buys 36,698 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,698 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $14,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,659,000 after buying an additional 95,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359,528 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 31,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,677,000 after buying an additional 177,453 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Cowen upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

KNX stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.