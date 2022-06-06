Credit Suisse AG Has $14.67 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,847 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of UGI worth $14,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,915,000 after buying an additional 844,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,569,000 after purchasing an additional 539,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,725,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,299 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

