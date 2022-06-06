Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 433 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Spire by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of Spire stock opened at $77.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.