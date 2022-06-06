Centiva Capital LP Acquires 4,206 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 400,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after buying an additional 200,980 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH opened at $53.82 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.