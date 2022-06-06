Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $87.41 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

