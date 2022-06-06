Credit Suisse AG Buys 444,312 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 444,312 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE MBT opened at $5.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 469.07% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

