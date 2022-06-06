Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $212.84 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.74 and a 200-day moving average of $198.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

