Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 48,070 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1,764.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,070 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $61,990,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $42,191,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1,349.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,044,000 after buying an additional 540,908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $27,349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,690,000 after buying an additional 209,220 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $84.17 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Henry Schein Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.