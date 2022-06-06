PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

LUMN stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

