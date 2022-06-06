Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.93% of Grocery Outlet worth $161,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $937,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,730 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of -0.20.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $146,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 613,599 shares of company stock valued at $22,897,650. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

