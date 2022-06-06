Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,879 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,347 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SM Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in SM Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,228.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,333 shares of company stock worth $5,628,055. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 5.17. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

