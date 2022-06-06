Capital World Investors Has $197.19 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 954,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.52% of Keysight Technologies worth $197,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $10,386,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $146.73 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.43.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

