McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $89.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

