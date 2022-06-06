Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

