Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $4.35 Million Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 65,008 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $74.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.05) to GBX 5,600 ($70.85) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,531.49.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

