PDT Partners LLC Purchases 4,342 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,468,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,307,000 after purchasing an additional 311,414 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,335,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,507,000 after purchasing an additional 341,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after purchasing an additional 417,408 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $45.60 on Monday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

