Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Targa Resources by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.36 and a beta of 2.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -241.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

