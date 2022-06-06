D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 27,331 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,331 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of Molina Healthcare worth $32,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.23.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 991 shares of company stock valued at $308,261. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $281.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.