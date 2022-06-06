Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE:EMN opened at $110.22 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.24.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

Eastman Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.