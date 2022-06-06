Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,490 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 386,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 299.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.27.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $126.97 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.