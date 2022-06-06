Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,861,000. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after acquiring an additional 637,303 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

