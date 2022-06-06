Capital World Investors Buys 1,608 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $211,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after acquiring an additional 452,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $806,183,000 after acquiring an additional 150,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $106.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.69. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.40.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

