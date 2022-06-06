Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,075,000 after buying an additional 1,627,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,433,000 after buying an additional 830,363 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,740,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,355,000 after buying an additional 710,262 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $98.49 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $108.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

