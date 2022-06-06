Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $33,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $80.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.