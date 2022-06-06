PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.08% of PACCAR worth $24,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 101,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,739,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,852 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

