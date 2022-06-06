Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $250.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $157.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.15.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

