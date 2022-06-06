Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 36,002 Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

FOCS stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

