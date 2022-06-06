Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $140.35 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $130.43 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

