Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 288,800 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Corning worth $26,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,728,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 842,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,384,000 after buying an additional 531,599 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 77,576 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

