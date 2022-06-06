Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $319,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $155.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.36 and a 1-year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

