Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $31,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

TRI stock opened at $99.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

