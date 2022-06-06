Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Cut by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,734,000 after buying an additional 35,588 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.71.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $130.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average is $169.09. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $110.83 and a one year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

