Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $65.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $85.75.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

