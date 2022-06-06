Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $88,884,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,143,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 551,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,374,000 after acquiring an additional 41,888 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN stock opened at $77.49 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $841,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,388,684. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

