PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources stock opened at $47.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

