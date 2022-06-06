Commerce Bank Increases Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hess by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hess by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 77,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $7,235,565.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 47,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,562,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,565 shares of company stock worth $15,254,170. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Shares of HES opened at $127.89 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.51. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

