Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,320 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $62,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $4,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $62.11.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

