Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.85 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

