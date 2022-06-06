Commerce Bank Buys 182 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $3,736,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $190.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.86 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.47.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.72.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

