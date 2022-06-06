Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Donaldson worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,513,000 after purchasing an additional 410,487 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,895,000 after buying an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,520,000 after buying an additional 137,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Donaldson by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after buying an additional 99,447 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI opened at $53.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.06%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

