Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.4% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.85 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.