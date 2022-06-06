Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH opened at $196.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.81 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,960 shares of company stock valued at $27,195,608 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.68.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.