Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 68,295 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.98. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.85 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

