Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 150.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,843 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 643,768 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.27% of NOV worth $14,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NOV by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in NOV by 36.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOV opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

