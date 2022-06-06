Commerce Bank Acquires 3,238 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 285,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard H. King acquired 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,617 shares of company stock valued at $786,480. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

